Media Advisory: WVU to host American Collegiate Horsemen’s Association National Convention

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: West Virginia University will host the American Collegiate Horsemen’s Association National Convention, drawing students from across the country to learn about the horse industry and develop leadership skills.

WHO: Members of the WVU Collegiate Horsemen’s Association, WVU Equine Studies Program in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, other college equine students and faculty members

WHEN: Wednesday through Friday, April 12-15

WHERE: Locations in Morgantown and surrounding areas

NOTES:

The best photo and video opportunities are as follows:

Friday, April 14

Professional Development Day, Erickson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown

• 9-9:15 a.m. — Welcome from Darrell Donahue, dean, WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and Joe Hatton, deputy commissioner of agriculture, state Department of Agriculture

• 9:15-10 a.m. — Keynote speaker, Julie Broadway, president, American Horse Council

• 11-11:15 a.m. — Message from WVU President Gordon Gee

Saturday, April 15

Horse Industry Day, J.W. Ruby Research Farm, 55 WVU Reedsville Farm Drive, Reedsville

• 11-11:30 a.m. — Saddlebred Test Ride

• 12:15-3 p.m. — Veterinary Acupuncture, Chiropractic and Equine Sports Massage Therapy

Awards Banquet, Lofts Conference Center, University Town Centre, 125 Granville Square

• 6-8 p.m. – “Growing Up, Growing Ag,” Elizabeth Lynch, Miss West Virginia 2022

Read more about the American Collegiate Horsemen’s Association National Convention at WVU.

ON-SITE MEDIA CONTACT: Crystal Smith

Professor of Equine Studies

WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

304-680-6070; [email protected]