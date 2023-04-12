Media Advisory: WVSOM – University of Charleston signing agreement on dual degree program on Monday

WV Press Release Sharing

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued the following media advisory:

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), West Virginia’s largest medical school, invites you to attend a ceremony celebrating the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Charleston. The partnership will allow WVSOM students to supplement their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree through a program that lasts a total of five years.

What : Signing of MOU with University of Charleston for D.O./MBA degree program

When : Monday, April 17, 12 p.m.

Where : Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center, Lewisburg, W.Va.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., and University of Charleston President Marty Roth, Ph.D., MBA, will meet in the President’s Parlor in the WVSOM Student Center at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. in the Conference Center, with the signing taking place at 12:20 p.m. A presentation on the MBA program will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by closing remarks at 12:50 p.m. and lunch at 1 p.m.

Nemitz and Roth will be available for interviews at the event.

CONTACT: Ken Bays at 304-793-6845 ([email protected])

Marketing and Communications Office