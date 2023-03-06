Media Advisory: WV Press will share photos of all girls and boys state basketball tournament with WVPA newspapers

Photographers available with the support of Mister Bee Potato Chips

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will again be providing newspapers with photos of each basketball game at the WVSSAC Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments. The effort covers all five days, including Saturday’s championship games.

The photos are being provided as a member service as no charge. At least two photos from each game will be distributed by email and also posted on WVPress.org. The photos will be emailed as soon as possible after the game to the WVPA editors email list and no later than at the end day and evening sessions. To have photos emailed directly to sports staffers, please send the email addresses to [email protected]

This year’s effort to have photographers at each game is being supported by Mister Bee Potato Chips, the Only Potato Chip Made in West Virginia.

On behalf of the WV Newspaper Industry, the WV Press Association thanks Mary Anne Ketelsen and Rob Graham of Mister Bee for the company’s support of community newspapers and student athletes.