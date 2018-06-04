Media Advisory — W.Va. Broadband Networks: Tools for Economic Development and Opportunity set for Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, June 7 an event, West Virginia Broadband Networks: Tools for Economic Development and Opportunity, will discuss the impact of the broadband gap and how the public and private sectors can work to address it.
The event is hosted by Microsoft and Create West Virginia, featuring the Brookings Institution at the Culture Center Great Hall. It is is free and open to the public, registration required.
It’s estimated 24 million Americans lack access to broadband, 19 million in rural areas and five million in urban areas. Research from the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program suggests that modern economic growth in the U.S. is directly tied to economic opportunity. This event will feature the Brookings Institution’s latest research. It will also feature discussion from Microsoft as well as prominent leaders from West Virginia’s business, government, and civic communities, including the West Virginia Broadband Council.
The event is free, but registration is required; space is limited and a free breakfast will be provided by local farm-to-table chef Steven Owens of Gritt’s Farm.
AGENDA
8:30am
Registration and breakfast by Gritt’s Farm
9:30am
Welcome Remarks
9:40am
Broadband Networks: Tools for Economic Growth and Opportunity: Adie Tomer, Fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution
10:05am
The State of Broadband in West Virginia: West Virginia Broadband Council
10:15am
Microsoft’s Commitment to Broadband Access: Melissa Sassi, Program Manager, Microsoft Airband Initiative
10:30am
Panel Discussion + Audience Q&A
Crystal Good, Founder and CEO, Mixxed Media, Moderator
Robert Hinton, Chairman, West Virginia Broadband Council
Charlie Dennie, Director of Government Relations, Alpha Technologies
Melissa Hill, Consultant, GO Journey, Inc.
Jim Spencer, Community & Economic Development Director, Bluefield, West Virginia
Adie Tomer, Fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution
Melissa Sassi, Program Manager, Microsoft Airband Initiative
11:20am
Closing Remarks
11:30am – 12:00pm
Networking