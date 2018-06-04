CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, June 7 an event, West Virginia Broadband Networks: Tools for Economic Development and Opportunity, will discuss the impact of the broadband gap and how the public and private sectors can work to address it.

The event is hosted by Microsoft and Create West Virginia, featuring the Brookings Institution at the Culture Center Great Hall. It is is free and open to the public, registration required.

It’s estimated 24 million Americans lack access to broadband, 19 million in rural areas and five million in urban areas. Research from the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program suggests that modern economic growth in the U.S. is directly tied to economic opportunity. This event will feature the Brookings Institution’s latest research. It will also feature discussion from Microsoft as well as prominent leaders from West Virginia’s business, government, and civic communities, including the West Virginia Broadband Council.

The event is free, but registration is required; space is limited and a free breakfast will be provided by local farm-to-table chef Steven Owens of Gritt’s Farm.

AGENDA

8:30am

Registration and breakfast by Gritt’s Farm

9:30am

Welcome Remarks

9:40am

Broadband Networks: Tools for Economic Growth and Opportunity: Adie Tomer, Fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution

10:05am

The State of Broadband in West Virginia: West Virginia Broadband Council

10:15am

Microsoft’s Commitment to Broadband Access: Melissa Sassi, Program Manager, Microsoft Airband Initiative

10:30am

Panel Discussion + Audience Q&A

Crystal Good, Founder and CEO, Mixxed Media, Moderator

Robert Hinton, Chairman, West Virginia Broadband Council

Charlie Dennie, Director of Government Relations, Alpha Technologies

Melissa Hill, Consultant, GO Journey, Inc.

Jim Spencer, Community & Economic Development Director, Bluefield, West Virginia

Adie Tomer, Fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution

Melissa Sassi, Program Manager, Microsoft Airband Initiative

11:20am

Closing Remarks

11:30am – 12:00pm

Networking