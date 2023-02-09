Media Advisory: News Conference scheduled for collaborative to address mental health at 2 p.m on Friday

West Virginia Wesleyan College, Community Care of West Virginia, and Aetna Better Health for West Virginia to announce collaborative effort
WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following media advisory has been issued for West Virginia Wesleyan College:
On Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Performing Arts Center, a news event will be held to announce a significant collaborative effort to address mental health between partners West Virginia Wesleyan College, Community Care of West Virginia, and Aetna Better Health for West Virginia
Leaders of all three organizations will share details of the project and the positive impact on the state.
When: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
2 p.m.
What: News Conference
Where: West Virginia Wesleyan College
59 College Ave. – Buckhannon, WV 26201
Greek Alumni Room – Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts
Who:
Aetna CVS Health
Todd White, CEO
Jim Smallridge, Lead Director, Community Development
Taylor Daugherty, Community Development Coordinator
West Virginia Wesleyan College
Dr. James Moore, Interim President
Caroline Rapking, Chair of the Board of Trustees
John Waltz, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing
Community Care of West Virginia
Rick Simon, CEO
Trish Collett, Deputy CEO
Kristi Walker, COO
Dr. Kevin Junkins, Director of Behavior Health
Dr. Liam Condon, Psychologist
Contact: John Waltz, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing
304-516-9169