Media Advisory: News Conference scheduled for collaborative to address mental health at 2 p.m on Friday

West Virginia Wesleyan College, Community Care of West Virginia, and Aetna Better Health for West Virginia to announce collaborative effort

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following media advisory has been issued for West Virginia Wesleyan College:

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Performing Arts Center, a news event will be held to announce a significant collaborative effort to address mental health between partners West Virginia Wesleyan College, Community Care of West Virginia, and Aetna Better Health for West Virginia

Leaders of all three organizations will share details of the project and the positive impact on the state.

When: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

2 p.m.

What: News Conference

Where: West Virginia Wesleyan College

59 College Ave. – Buckhannon, WV 26201

Greek Alumni Room – Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts

Who:

Aetna CVS Health

Todd White, CEO

Jim Smallridge, Lead Director, Community Development

Taylor Daugherty, Community Development Coordinator

West Virginia Wesleyan College

Dr. James Moore, Interim President

Caroline Rapking, Chair of the Board of Trustees

John Waltz, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing

Community Care of West Virginia

Rick Simon, CEO

Trish Collett, Deputy CEO

Kristi Walker, COO

Dr. Kevin Junkins, Director of Behavior Health

Dr. Liam Condon, Psychologist

Contact: John Waltz, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing

304-516-9169

[email protected]