Media Advisory: Alzheimer’s Association State Advocacy Day at Capitol is Feb. 4

Release from Alzheimer’s Association – West Virginia Chapter:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter, has issued the following media advisory:

The 2020 Alzheimer’s Association State Advocacy Day West Virginia State Capitol – Charleston, WV, is Tuesday, February 4

About the Event: In an effort to increase awareness and promote better public policy, advocates from across West Virginia will be speaking with their legislators on behalf of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease as well as their caregivers and families.

Currently, an estimated 38,000 West Virginians have Alzheimer’s and for every affected person, there are two to three individuals who are serving as

caregivers. Those numbers are expected to more than double by 2050. Approximately 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only one among the top 10 in the U.S. without a prevention, effective treatment or cure.

At an expected cost of nearly $290 billion this year, Alzheimer’s is our nation’s most costly disease.

Event Schedule (subject to change)

9:00 a.m.: Welcome & Kickoff (Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room)

9:30 a.m.: Proclamation by Governor’s Office (Governor’s Reception Room)

10:15 a.m.: House of Delegates Proclamation (House Chambers)

11:00 a.m. (tentatively): Senate Proclamation (Senate Chambers)



Afternoon: Volunteer advocates will attend committee meetings and meet with legislators



For details or interview requests, contact:

Robby Queen, Public Policy Manager, Alzheimer’s Association – West Virginia Chapter, at roqueen@alz.org or (304) 687-2991



— About the Alzheimer’s Association: With a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health

organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more information, visit alz.org or call 1-800-272-3900.