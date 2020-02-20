Media Advisory: AAF-WV to celebrate advertising award winners with new look, location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s best in advertising will be honored tonight (Thursday, Feb 20), at the Hale Street Center in downtown Charleston.

The West Virginia chapter of the American Advertising Federation will celebrate its annual Addy Awards, which recognizes and showcases the state’s outstanding creative work with the evening’s theme, “Legends of the Craft.” The event will be hosted by Mountain Stage’s own Larry Groce.

Judges choose winners from various areas of the professional industry, including online, broadcast, print, film, digital and more. Student entries from state universities also will be judged.

What: 2019 American Advertising Awards (West Virginia Chapter)

When: Thursday, February 20, 2020

5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Hale Street Center

210 Hale Street

Charleston, WV 25301

Media: Media is encouraged and welcome to attend. Contact Lake Morehouse at 304-638-8924 or by email at lmorehouse@charlesryan.com for more information.