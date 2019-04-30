Measles outbreaks in Virginia raise concerns for WV medical experts

By BREANNA FRANCIS

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — While there are no confirmed cases in West Virginia at this time, measles outbreaks in neighboring states have left one doctor with West Virginia University Medicine Berkeley Medical Center’s infectious disease clinic fearful of the damage that false information could cause.

Matthew Simmons, medical director of Infectious Diseases for WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, said he fears unproven and falsified medical studies from years ago will expose the state to a disease that can have deadly consequences.

“There have been no verifiable studies that show that Autism is linked to vaccines,” Simmons said. “It’s been disproven … Vaccines are safe and effective and this misconception that’s made its way into the community is just categorically untrue and dangerous. And one of the things that I find offensive is that if you say you’re worried that a vaccine causes Autism, you’re saying that it’s better to be dead than have autism? That’s outrageous.”

