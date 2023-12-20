Mayor of Delbarton passes away

By Josh Brown, Williamson Daily News

DELBARTON, W.Va. — The Town of Delbarton Mayor John W. Preece passed away over the weekend.

In a statement on social media early Sunday morning, the town announced the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that our Honorable Mayor, John W Preece, has traded his earthly home for his heavenly home. Mayor Preece has always displayed such love for Delbarton and its people. He has been dedicated to making Delbarton a ‘Great Place to Call Home’ for many years, and continued to work tirelessly until his passing. Mayor Preece had cast good vision for the months to come, and our town council and recorder will work hard to ensure that we continue working together to pursue the great things that are already in the works. We would like to send our condolences to the Preece family, and to all of our Delbarton residents who also loved and appreciated our Mayor.”

Preece was a graduate of Marshall University, earning degrees in accounting and education, and was a certified public accountant. Before serving as Mayor, Preece worked for the State of West Virginia until 1988.

