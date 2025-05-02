May Day protesters get noticed by Gov. Morrisey in Grafton

By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

GRAFTON — After protestors from Tucker and Taylor counties made their displeasure known Thursday, Gov. Patrick Morrisey briefly peeked out of the International Mothers Day Shrine in Grafton.

Morrisey spoke to the group for about a minute, and saluted them for exercising their First Amendment rights. He said his administration was working hard to address the state’s problems.

His comment earned a hearty laugh from the crowd.

