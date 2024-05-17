Matewan to host 23rd Annual Heritage Day

By Heather Wolford, Mingo Messenger

MATEWAN, W.Va. — Matewan is getting ready to kick off its 23rd annual Heritage Day festivities on May 18.

“This marks the 23rd year that our dedicated volunteers have brought to life the events of May 19, 1920,” said Director of the Matewan Drama Group, Donna Paterino. “Matewan, West Virginia, holds a special place in history and is a must-visit destination.”

Paterino emphasized the significance of the event in American Labor History, stating, “This was a pivotal moment that paved the way for labor rights for the working class. It’s remarkable that such a significant event unfolded right here in the heart of the southern coalfields.”

A key attraction of the celebration will be the Matewan Massacre Drama, with performances scheduled at noon and 4 p.m.

In addition visitors can look forward to a pig roast, exploring various vendors offering unique goods, and live music performances.

