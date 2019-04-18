Martinsburg’s Great Train Raid festival to combine music, local history in early May

By BREANNA FRANCIS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Roundhouse aims to combine music and history during the fourth annual Great Train Raid festival.

According to a press release from the Roundhouse, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and national recording artist Ray Owen is slated to perform at the festival at the historic Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Martinsburg Roundhouse.

Owen, whose vocal style and blend of music and humor continues to engage audiences across the nation, has appeared with renown artists, including Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Judy Collins and Steve Goodman, among others. Owen will perform on May 4 and 5 during the historic festival celebrating one of the unique structures in the city.

