Martinsburg Rotary welcomes WVU President Gordon Gee

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Members of the Rotary Club of Martinsburg were treated to the wit and charm of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee as he served as a guest speaker for the club’s weekly lunch meeting.

Gee is currently serving for the second time as WVU’s leader and has been in that role for the past nine years. He also served as president from 1981-1985 before heading to University of Colorado Boulder, then to Ohio State University, Brown University and Vanderbilt University. Before his return to WVU, Gee served a second time at Ohio State, as well.

In his opening remarks to the Rotary members, Gee gave high accolades to state Sen. Craig Blair and Delegate Paul Espinosa, both of whom were in the room, for their work to improve education in West Virginia.

“It is a pleasure to be in a state where you get to know people who make a difference every day,” Gee said, as he commented that while West Virginia is large enough to have every problem, it is small enough to solve them.

