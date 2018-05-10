By KELSIE LEROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Residents will have the opportunity to celebrate Martinsburg’s heritage again this year during the annual Martinsburg Heritage Festival, which features tours throughout the town’s historic sites and museums.

The festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a ceremony at the Adam Stephen Monument, located on the 600 block of South Queen Street. Boy Scout Troop 25 will act as color guard, and Robert Mitchell will perform bagpipe music. The festival got its start in 1984 and allows participants to explore neat aspects of the city’s past, said Keith Hammersla, curator of the Adam Stephen Association and chairman of the Martinsburg Heritage Festival.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/martinsburg-heritage-festival-to-celebrate-local-culture-history/

See more from The Journal