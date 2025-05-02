Marshall, WVDE partner to offer pre-apprenticeship credit to students

By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Advanced Manufacturing Center on Thursday announced a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Career Technical Education that will open up statewide pre-apprenticeship opportunities for high school students.

According to Carol Howerton, senior strategic advisor for workforce development at MAMC, Marshall works with companies to develop registered apprenticeships.

MAMC will then help align manufacturing trade programs at career and technical education (CTE) centers with U.S. Department of Labor preapprenticeship standards through the West Virginia Department of Education’s Classroom2Careers initiative.

High school students will be eligible to earn pre-apprenticeship credit through their high school classes and access companies offering registered apprenticeships through MAMC’s Apprenticeship Works.

