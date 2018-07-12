Marshall, Wild Ramp to offer Workplace Farm Share memberships

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON – Marshall University is partnering with The Wild Ramp to offer faculty, staff and students memberships to the Workplace Farm Share program. For members, locally sourced food will be available for pickup weekly at noon Thursdays, July 12 through Nov. 23, in the Memorial Student Center.

The program is a partnership between The Wild Ramp and Marshall’s Sustainability Department. The community-supported agriculture program allows members to receive seasonal vegetables from farmers throughout the region.

Each bag contains approximately $25 worth of produce purchased by monthly subscription. A typical share contains about four or five different fresh fruits and vegetables with a local value-added product, along with a recipe. The types of produce vary based on what the farmers have available.

The Wild Ramp offers a month-to-month payment option or a discounted 12-week option. For the monthly option, payments need to be made the week prior to the next four-week period. Payment due dates are Aug. 3, Aug. 31, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Cost is $100 for four weeks.

See more from The Herald-Dispatch