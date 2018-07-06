Marshall University president to give lecture Friday at National Youth Science Camp
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — National Youth Science Camp alumnus Jerome Gilbert, now president of Marshall University, will speak with the aspiring young scientists at the camp Friday, July 6, in Pocahontas County.
He will give a talk titled “Biomedical Engineering: Are We Redefining What It Means to Be Human?”
As a high school senior in 1973, Gilbert first visited West Virginia as one of two delegates to the camp from Mississippi. He says he fell in love with the state and its people during the weeks he spent at the camp, which is located in the Monongahela National Forest near Green Bank.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/marshall_university/marshall-university-president-to-give-lecture-friday-at-national-youth/article_a1d1563d-ea7a-536f-8478-33622666b3fd.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch