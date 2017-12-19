Marshall University names director of addiction sciences

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

A native of Russia, Langleben emigrated to Israel as a child where he graduated from the Hebrew University Hadassah School of Medicine, completing residency at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital and a fellowship in addiction psychiatry at the University of California-San Francisco.

“I’d say as an outsider when you look at Huntington, what you see and hear are bad statistics. When you come here, what you see are wonderful, strong people,” Langleben spoke from the lectern. “My bet would be on the people.”

See more from The Herald-Dispatch