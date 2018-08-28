Marshall University lays out Young WV Conference plan

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An event designed to empower young people to effect change in their home state is once again slated for Marshall University.

Organizers of the upcoming Young West Virginia Power Building Conference held a press conference Monday morning at Drinko Library on Marshall’s Huntington campus to announce the schedule of events for this year’s gathering.

Sponsored by Our Children, Our Future, this is the third year the conference will take place at Marshall. It is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 16, according to Jennifer Wells, organizer of the event.

