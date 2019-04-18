Marshall University faculty launch website sharing stories of recovery
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall faculty and students have launched “Movable: Narratives of Recovery and Place,” an interactive community website that collects narratives about recovery in West Virginia that can be found at https://movableproject.org. The project is funded through a West Virginia Humanities Council media grant.
The website has been put together by faculty members from the College of Liberal Arts, including associate professor of English Kristen Lillvis; assistant professor of geography Hilton Cordoba; assistant professor of English Stefan Schoeberlein; and visiting assistant professor of English Kristin Steele; as well as student Victoria Endres, a literature and creative writing major, and Amy Saunders, managing director of Marshall’s Center of Excellence for Recovery.
“‘Movable: Narratives of Recovery and Place’ is an interactive community website that collects narratives on the topic of recovery in West Virginia and Appalachia at large,” Lillvis said in a release. “The West Virginia Humanities Council media grant supported the creation of the site, which uses text – and, in the future, will use images and videos — to highlight the importance of place in stories of recovery and to foreground West Virginia’s place in the recovery movement.
