Marshall University celebrates pi with pie
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Like Christmas for math lovers, the Thundering Nerds math club at Marshall University on Thursday celebrated Pi Day, a de facto holiday for the most famous constant in math.
The Thundering Nerds had free pie, pi-related games and pied two professors in the face — associate math professor Elizabeth Niese and chemistry instructor Jenifer Markiewicz.
Pi is the number you get when you divide the circumference of a circle by its diameter. It shows up in many math and physics formulas and is often rendered as 3.14 – hence the March 14 celebration. March 14 also happens to be the birthday of Albert Einstein and the death day of Stephen Hawking.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch