Marshall University celebrates pi with pie

The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall professor Jenifer Markiewicz prepares to be pied in the face by Jesse Shrader as the Marshall University Thundering Nerds math club celebrates Pi Day on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Like Christmas for math lovers, the Thundering Nerds math club at Marshall University on Thursday celebrated Pi Day, a de facto holiday for the most famous constant in math.

The Thundering Nerds had free pie, pi-related games and pied two professors in the face — associate math professor Elizabeth Niese and chemistry instructor Jenifer Markiewicz.

Pi is the number you get when you divide the circumference of a circle by its diameter. It shows up in many math and physics formulas and is often rendered as 3.14 – hence the March 14 celebration. March 14 also happens to be the birthday of Albert Einstein and the death day of Stephen Hawking.

