Marshall men’s basketball: D’Antoni out as coach; Jackson named replacement

By Luke Creasy, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Dan D’Antoni confirmed to The Herald-Dispatch on Monday a report that he is no longer Marshall’s men’s basketball coach after 10 seasons in that role.

The official release from the Thundering Herd athletic department soon followed, which named associate head coach Cornelius “Corny” Jackson as D’Antoni’s replacement.

“This has been an inspiring decade of Marshall basketball under the leadership of coach D’Antoni,” Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said in a statement. “His commitment to Marshall is unrivaled and his legacy will be honored for years to come. He built a program that plays for a community who deeply cares about him and our student-athletes. We wish him the very best and look forward to seeing him as he continues to support the program he built.”

Other than to confirm it, D’Antoni declined to comment on his departure.

During 10 seasons with the Herd, he compiled an overall record of 177-148 with a 95-81 record in conference play and led Marshall to its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in March 2018 after the Herd had won the Conference USA men’s basketball championship.

