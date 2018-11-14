Latest News:
Marshall fan sends hat and note to TBN; gets nice tribute

By PAUL LaPANN

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Freda Kimsey stands with Marshall University’s mascot Marco at the Oct. 20 Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic University football game in Huntington. Kelsey Good, a Parkersburg South High School graduate, is Marshall’s Marco.
(Photo provided)

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va.  — Freda Kimsey, formerly of Wood County, believes everyone should know that Marshall University is a special place.

In September she mailed a Marshall hat and a letter about Marshall University to the Huckabee show on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), requesting the hat be worn on the Nov. 10 show.

Kimsey told TBN about the Nov. 14 ceremony at Marshall’s Memorial Fountain.

