Marshall board approves tuition and fee increase
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In a special meeting held over conference call, the Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a 3.5 percent tuition and fee increase for the upcoming 2019-20 school year, according to a university news release.
Beginning with the fall semester, undergraduate tuition and fees will increase 3.5 percent, which equals an increase of $142 per semester from this semester’s $4,064 for undergraduate West Virginia residents, $245 per semester from $7,003 for undergraduate metro students who live in the border counties of Kentucky and Ohio, and $326 per semester from $9,307 for undergraduate nonresident students. Program fees cover a variety of expenses ranging from academic software for computer science majors to laboratory materials for science students.
Metro tuition/fees apply to students who reside in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
