Marshall athletic director warns against sports betting

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick speaks during a candlelight vigil for former Marshall University quarterback Reggie Oliver on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Marshall memorial fountain in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — From student-athletes to the board of governors, Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick wants everyone to tread carefully as sporting events begin during West Virginia’s new era of legal sports betting.

Hamrick spoke to the Marshall University Board of Governors on Thursday during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting about the state’s new laws regarding sports betting, which were enacted this year. He said while he knows how good it can be for the state as a whole, the university could face repercussions should anyone be caught acting improperly.

“This is something as a university we need to be on top of every day,” Hamrick said. “One point-shaving incident, one student-athlete betting on a game, one coach, one staff member, one board of governor – something goes wrong, it could do great harm to our university.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/marshall_university/marshall-athletic-director-warns-against-sports-betting/article_36cdaf49-ae97-54cb-9173-02dccfa0d340.html

