Marshall athletic director warns against sports betting
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — From student-athletes to the board of governors, Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick wants everyone to tread carefully as sporting events begin during West Virginia’s new era of legal sports betting.
“This is something as a university we need to be on top of every day,” Hamrick said. “One point-shaving incident, one student-athlete betting on a game, one coach, one staff member, one board of governor – something goes wrong, it could do great harm to our university.”
