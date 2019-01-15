Latest News:
Marshall advocates at the West Virginia Capitol for higher education

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice chants “We are Marshall” with the John Marshall Fife & Drum Corps in the Governor’s Reception Room during Marshall University Day at the state Capitol in Charleston.
(HD Media photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The granite Capitol turned green Monday as Marshall University took over for Marshall Day.

From research that students and professors are working on, to student services to the numerous clubs and organizations, the goal of the day was to show legislators what they are funding when they allocate state money to the university.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said the university impacts the state through education, economy and research.

