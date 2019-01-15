Marshall advocates at the West Virginia Capitol for higher education
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The granite Capitol turned green Monday as Marshall University took over for Marshall Day.
From research that students and professors are working on, to student services to the numerous clubs and organizations, the goal of the day was to show legislators what they are funding when they allocate state money to the university.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said the university impacts the state through education, economy and research.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch