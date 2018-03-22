Marion delegate asks West Virginia governor to help striking Frontier employees

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Marion County delegate is urging Gov. Jim Justice to take action to help striking Frontier employees.

About 1,400 Frontier workers in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va., represented by the Communications Workers of America union have been striking since March 4 after union leaders and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.

The CWA said the strike came after 10 months of negotiation between the union and Frontier. The union cited more than 500 jobs cut since 2010 when Frontier took over Verizon’s landlines in West Virginia, according to previous reports.

House Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion, who serves as United Mine Workers of America District 31 international vice president, called on the governor in a Wednesday news release to act.

