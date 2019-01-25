Marion County Convention & Visitors Bureau ‘Middle of Everywhere’ brand judged a success

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been about six months since the Convention & Visitors Bureau of Marion County launched its new brand: “The Middle of Everywhere.”

And Leisha Elliott, executive director of the bureau, is happy with the results.

“We do feel that the campaign has been a success,” she said. “We feel that our look is cohesive across all our collateral — from the website to digital advertising to print ads, so that when people see our ‘Middle of Everywhere’ material, they know where it came from. We strive to make sure all our material appeals to those who see it and that it is useful when planning a trip to Marion County.”

