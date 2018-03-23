March for Our Lives event slated for Saturday in Parkersburg

Staff reports

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Marches to support the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and employees were killed, will be held Saturday morning starting at Parkersburg High School and at Parkersburg South High School, an organizer said.

People can meet starting at 9 a.m. at either high school in the front parking lots. Parade permits have been acquired; however, the walk will be on the sidewalks so traffic is not disrupted, organizer Mary Barbara Hanna said in an email to the News and Sentinel. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. to the Wood County Courthouse where there will be a public rally, she said.

