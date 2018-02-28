Latest News:
Many West Virginia school employees hold down after-school jobs to stay afloat with teachers’ salaries

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Teachers and service personnel from White Hall Elementary picket near Walmart in Fairmont where they could reach a large amount of traffic.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eddie Trizzino)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Sameera Abu-Ghannam works a few days a week at Cheddar’s in Morgantown for some extra money.

She does this in the evenings and nights after school, where she works during the day for her full-time job.

“I’m there after school from 5:30 to 11 Tuesdays and Thursdays, sometimes on Mondays,” Abu-Ghannam, a teacher at West Fairmont Middle School, said. “I’ve had that job for seven years, I’ve been a teacher for three.”

While picketing against West Virginia legislative changes, many of the teachers and service personnel participating said they held down an a job outside of school for a necessary second income. Some of these employees, such as Abu-Ghannam, have had these jobs before they began teaching, and never left because they still need the money.

“I work at Colasessano’s for three days a week,” Brian Cleveland, a teacher at West Fairmont Middle School, said. “I pick up more hours when I have the time.”

