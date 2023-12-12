Manufacturers concerned about childcare gap in West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A major manufacturer in West Virginia raised concerns Tuesday that a lack of affordable and available childcare could be a hindrance in recruiting new workers to the state, but lawmakers were largely dismissive of a need for government involvement.

The Joint Committee in Children and Families heard from a representative from Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Buffalo Tuesday morning on the second day of December legislative interim meetings at the Capitol.

Kim Menke, the regional director for government affairs for Toyota, said a lack of childcare access is a problem for large manufacturers that rely on a dependable workforce to meet production quotas.

“Childcare is important to manufacturing because it supports our team members, our local and state economies and our children and our families.” Menke said. “Childcare matters across all businesses, not just manufacturing, but in particular manufacturing. It’s important because we operate from a production-line standpoint where everybody has to be on the line at the same time ready to work to be able to produce that product for the next customer.”

Menke, who also chairs the State Workforce Board in Kentucky, said access to affordable childcare allows employees to focus on their jobs, move up in rank and salaries and learn skills that could help them as they move on to another career path.

“Childcare is a business issue that can influence employee retention, productivity satisfaction and future wage and career growth,” Menke said. “Childcare benefits can help employers attract, retain, reduce absenteeism and turnover and improve employee morale and loyalty. Childcare is not only critical for the development of our young children, but also essential for the livelihood of over 14 million working parents with young children across the nation.”

