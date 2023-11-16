Manchin says he would consider presidential run

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday that he would do “anything to help his country.” That includes running for president.

Manchin’s name has been one of several floated as a potential candidate in recent months by the No Labels movement, a political group seeking interest in a third-party candidate for president. Manchin’s decision last week not to seek reelection to the Senate has fueled speculation that he is considering a campaign.

During a news briefing Wednesday, Manchin told reporters he would consider a presidential run, if asked.

“I don’t have a burning desire to be president of the United States, but I do have a burning desire to save this nation, whatever it takes,” Manchin said.

