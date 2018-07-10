Manchin hosts roundtable on pre-existing conditions in southern West Virginia

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Health care, for many Americans, is personal.

Nearly every comment made Monday morning at a Beckley roundtable on pre-existing conditions began with a personal anecdote.

One man discussed how his premiums have risen since he’s grown older. Another man talked about the costs of coverage for his wife’s Crohn’s disease. One woman said one round of chemo for her daughter is $100,000.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/manchin-hosts-roundtable-on-pre-existing-conditions/article_97f1fcea-fa10-5534-b575-e3b7a0d41ae6.html

