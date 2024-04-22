Manchin endorses Elliott in blue U.S. Senate primary

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Outgoing U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin endorsed Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott as his replacement in the U.S. Senate, choosing him over two Democratic primary challengers.

Manchin, D-W.Va., made his endorsement announcement this morning by video recorded last week.

“The character of the candidate we choose in the Democratic primary is crucial for achieving the results West Virginians need in Washington,” Manchin said, according to a press release from the Elliott campaign. “Character is one of the most important factors for our state’s success.”

Manchin announced his retirement last year from the U.S. Senate effective at the end of 2024 after winning a special election following the death of Sen. Robert C. Byrd in 2010. Manchin went on to win two full six-year terms in 2012 and 2018.

Elliott was first elected as mayor of Wheeling in 2016 and is in his second and final term. After working as a legislative assistant for Byrd and for a large law firm, Elliott returned to Wheeling as an attorney and businessman.

In his statement, Elliott said he reached out to Manchin about running for the Senate after the latter announced his retirement. Elliott made his official candidacy announcement in January.

