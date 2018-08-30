By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Day Report Center is being offered up as an opioid addiction crisis treatment model and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is all ears.

An estimated 25 Berkeley County officials and leaders attended a tour of the DRC Wednesday alongside Manchin and offered the senator an update on the area’s opioid efforts. Opened August 2016, Berkeley County’s DRC at 2000 Rouch Ave. is billed as an alternative drug rehabilitation approach for criminals charged with a nonviolent drug-related crime. Program participants attend intensive group and individual counseling. Participants who complete the program typically have their drug charges dismissed.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/08/manchin-drc-is-best-investment-community-can-make-during-crisis/

