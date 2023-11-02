Manchin, Capito lay out benefits, challenges for Appalachian Hydrogen Hub

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are optimistic about the economic potential for the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub in West Virginia, but challenges remain.

Manchin and Capito briefed the business community Wednesday morning in a Zoom call held by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce for their Business Academy series.

“Our entire state is going to benefit from this,” said Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “We’ve got to be in a positive move. We’ve got to work through all the challenges we’re going to have, but we can overcome any of this and create so many more jobs and economic opportunities.”

“We really don’t have to make a choice between production of energy and the environment,” said Capito, R-W.Va., ranking Republican member of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “I think it’s absolutely critical for us to get this project off the ground.”

President Joe Biden and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced last month that West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania and Southeast Ohio will be part of the new Appalachian Hydrogen Hub, one of seven regional hydrogen hubs across the nation.

