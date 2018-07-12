The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced $11,864,272 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Children and Families (ACF) to support Head Start services in Greenbrier, Monroe, Upshur, Ohio, and Marion counties.

“It is in all of our best interest that every child receives a quality education that empowers them to succeed,” Senator Manchin said. “Head Start Programs provide the resources for communities to give their students an early childhood education that will support them in the classroom for years to come. I will continue to advocate for Head Start funding so that West Virginia’s children and families always have access to the education they deserve.”

Read the entire article: http://www.theintermountain.com/news/communities/2018/07/manchin-capito-announce-nearly-12-million-for-head-start-programs/

