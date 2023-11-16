Manchin applauds Mon Forest for ‘saving Christmas’

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — After statewide excitement about the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree being harvested in the Monongahela National Forest in Randolph County, officials have announced that a second White House Christmas tree has been harvested, this one near Parsons.

The National Park Service collaborated with the USDA Forest Service to find the 40-foot Norway spruce, which will serve as the National Christmas Tree and be placed on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park, ahead of this year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting.

The previous tree, planted at the spot in October 2021, was removed on Nov. 11 after developing needle cast, a fungal disease that causes needles to turn brown and fall off.

“I’m so proud Monongahela National Forest is now providing both the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and the National Christmas Tree this year,” Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “These tree lighting celebrations are wonderful traditions that bring our great country together, and West Virginia’s role this year will be absolutely historic.

“I’m grateful to the Forest Service, the National Park Service, Monongahela National Forest staff members and everyone else who is playing a role in making these exciting events a reality. The Mountain State is truly wild and wonderful, and I can’t wait to showcase our strong community spirit and remarkable forestry with my fellow Americans this holiday season.”

