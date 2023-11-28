Manchin announces $50M grant to assist metals manufacturer

By Craig Howell, managing editor, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A $50 million federal grant is aimed at assisting a metal producing company construct a facility in Weirton.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, who serves as chair of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grants Program Monday afternoon, saying the money would help Boston Metal locate an operation in Weirton to be used in the production of ultrapure chromium metal and high temperature alloys.

The grant was made possible as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Manchin.

“Today’s announcement is further recognition of West Virginia’s legacy as America’s Energy Powerhouse, and I could not be prouder to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to help bring new opportunity and investment to our state. Weirton and the surrounding communities will yet again be on the cutting edge of developing new energy technologies that will help strengthen our energy and national security. When it comes to energy, there truly is no better place to do business than the Mountain State,” said Manchin.

