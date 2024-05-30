Manchin addresses rumors about run for WV governor

By Ty McClung, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., confirmed Wednesday that he will not enter the upcoming gubernatorial election, and that he fully supports of Steve Williams as the Democratic nominee.

“He’s been a friend of mine for 40 years and we’ve worked together,” Manchin said Wednesday morning while attending an opening ceremony for a public outdoor fitness court at the University of Charleston. “I know how good he is, I know how competent he is, and I know how hard he’ll work.”

Manchin said he didn’t know how the rumors of a gubernatorial run began.

“I’m hearing the same rumors you’re hearing,” he said. “I don’t know how this came about.”

On May 20, MetroNews reported that sources close to the Manchin administration said members of the Republican Party who oppose Patrick Morrisey, the Republican nominee, had lobbied Manchin to enter the race.

