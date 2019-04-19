Majority of W.Va. counties are losing population, US census data show
By TRAVIS CRUM
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — According to population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties lost population between 2017 and 2018.
Among them are Kanawha and Cabell counties, which rank among those with the most population loss during that time frame. Kanawha County experienced a 1.6% population loss in just a year, or more than 2,800 people. Cabell County had a 1.3% loss, or more than 1,200 people.
Meanwhile, 10 counties grew modestly over that span, led by Berkeley County. That county, which shares borders with Maryland and Virginia, remains the state’s second-most populated county, gaining 1.8% in a year, or more than 2,100 people.
