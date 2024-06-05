Madison celebrates three decades of WV Coal Festival

Coal Valley News

MADISON, W.Va. — The 30th year of the WV Coal Festival looks to be one of the very best in its storied history with an extra night of entertainment.

The festival will run from June 18 through June 22 and will remain free to attendees.

As is tradition, the opening ceremony will be held on the courthouse steps at 7 p.m. followed by gospel music on the main stage on Main Street. There will be a memorial service for all the fallen coal miners of the past year.

The carnival opens that same night.

Wednesday night entertainment will be karaoke and rock band, “The Detonators” will perform at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Charleston rock act Non-Friction will preform and the headliner that night will be Alabama tribute act, “Songs of The South.”

Friday night will feature Nashville artist Jamie O’Neal. Saturday night will feature the country/gospel/bluegrass sounds of Brayden Williamson, tribute act The Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience and headliner Coffey Anderson from Texas who will be honoring service members and ending the night with fireworks. Food vendors will be on site for the entire week.

“We have a whole week of entertainment and festivities,” said festival president and Madison Mayor Buddy Hudson.

