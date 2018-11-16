Loughry’s resignation sets up races for 3 West Virginia Supreme Court seats in 2020
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Allen Loughry’s resignation from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals this week sets up a 2020 election during which voters will cast ballots for at least three seats on the state’s highest court.
With Loughry’s resignation, Gov. Jim Justice will, for the third time since he became governor, appoint someone to serve on the court until voters have the opportunity to elect a person to fill the remainder of a former justice’s term.
The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday to schedule application deadlines and interview dates for people interested in the temporary vacancy on the court, said Butch Antolini, communications director for Gov. Justice.
