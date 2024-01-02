Lookahead: Stories to keep an eye on in 2024

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new year has dawned, but some issues and developments will still carry over from 2023.

Here are some developing news stories to keep an eye on in the new year.

Local elections are fast approaching in the early months of 2024. Here are the dates to remember:

The 2024 candidate filing period is Jan. 8-27.

April 23 is the voter registration deadline.

May 1-11 is in-person early voting. The three locations chosen for Cabell County’s early voting are the Cabell County Courthouse at 750 5th Ave. in Huntington; the Marshall University Drinko Library, 1 John Marshall Drive; and Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton. Early voting will be conducted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the last two Saturdays before the primary election.

Election Day is May 14, 2024.

Sewer projects to follow rate increases

Huntington Water Quality Executive Director Brian Bracey will go before Huntington City Council in January and update them on Huntington’s public sanitary sewer system projects following the second phase of its rate increase that goes into effect for all usage after Jan. 1, 2024. The increase will show on residents’ bills in March.

The rate increase is a four-step process spanning four years. Phase two of the increase will charge residents $14.50 per 1,000 gallons.

