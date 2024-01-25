Long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline project nearing completion

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

WASHINGTON, DC — The Mountain Valley Pipeline is expected to be near completion by the beginning of March, according to a recent federal filing.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, developer Equitrans Midstream Corp. provided a construction project update and described plans to reduce its workforce in the coming months ahead of commissioning the pipeline, the final step before the pipeline will be operational.

As of the end of last year, the project’s workforce was approximately 2,000 contractors, according to the filing.

“As additional progress is made toward completion, subject to certain factors, including the physical construction conditions and winter weather, it is anticipated that the headcount will be reduced to approximately 1,000 individuals by early February 2024 and, by early March 2024, to approximately 500 individuals primarily to support commissioning activities anticipated in that month,” the filing says.

The Mountain Valley project was first announced in 2014 at a cost of around $3.5 billion and had an expected completion date at the end of 2018.

In the intervening years, the project has faced repeated delays and work stoppages due to legal challenges brought by environmental groups and other opponents. The total project cost is now anticipated to be approximately $7.2 billion.

Following a period of inactivity, the project was allowed to resume construction last summer after mandates for the project’s completion were included in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

