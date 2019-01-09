Latest News:
Logan native publishes his first novel — and it’s set in West Virginia

By A.M. STONE

For The Logan Banner

“The Pallbearer” is the debut novel of Logan native Jordan Farmer. Farmer is a 2005 graduate of Logan High School and received his PhD in English from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. “The Pallbearer” is available for purchase in book stores and online.
(Logan Banner photo by A.M. Stone)

BARNABUS, W.Va. —  Jordan Farmer knew he wanted to be a writer at an early age. Growing up in Logan, he loved reading and constantly sought out new titles and authors. Gradually, he noticed many of the books he loved did not resemble the world that surrounded him in Southern West Virginia.

“I was reading about detectives in Brooklyn,” Farmer said. “I’ve never been to Brooklyn.”

Farmer felt disturbed reading about characters and places that did not ring true about rural America — especially the rural America he knew.

