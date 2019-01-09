Logan native publishes his first novel — and it’s set in West Virginia
By A.M. STONE
For The Logan Banner
BARNABUS, W.Va. — Jordan Farmer knew he wanted to be a writer at an early age. Growing up in Logan, he loved reading and constantly sought out new titles and authors. Gradually, he noticed many of the books he loved did not resemble the world that surrounded him in Southern West Virginia.
“I was reading about detectives in Brooklyn,” Farmer said. “I’ve never been to Brooklyn.”
Farmer felt disturbed reading about characters and places that did not ring true about rural America — especially the rural America he knew.
