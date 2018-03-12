Logan BOE reflects on historic West Virginia teacher strike

By NANCY PEYTON

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — One obvious topic of discussion at the Logan County Board of Education meeting Thursday night was the statewide employee strike that ended Tuesday when Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill giving state employees a 5 percent raise.

Billy Dickerson and Cynthia Cline, both teachers at Man High School, presented the board with a photo collage to show gratitude for their support throughout the strike.

“The events of the last several days could’ve been a whole lot different without the decisions of you folks,” Dickerson said. “We’re not here to ask for anything. We’re not here to complain about anything. We’re here to offer you a token of our appreciation for the decisions that all of you made concerning the walkout.”

Read the entire article: http://www.loganbanner.com/news/boe-reflects-on-historic-teacher-strike/article_7fe4f808-ff89-5954-8537-a20580e87e88.html

