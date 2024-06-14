Local leaders see economic momentum building for Wheeling

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – A new regional cancer center, a proposed hotel, increased airport activity and recreation and tourism are all factors expected to positively drive Wheeling’s economy over the next decade, according to local leaders.

They indicated there is also going to be a need for new housing.

Wheeling Heritage celebrated 30 years of working with local governments and organizations with a “Power of Partnership” panel discussion Thursday at the Wheeling Artisan Center.

Panelists were asked what changes now happening will most affect Wheeling over the next 10 years.

“There is an excitement in the air in Wheeling that is certainly infectious from our perspective,” said Wheeling City Manager Bob Herron. “We’ve got the regional cancer center that is being constructed (by WVU Medicine).

“And we’ve got downtown living interest that I can tell you is real. It will continue to happen, regardless of what might be happening currently.”

Herron added housing issues throughout the city are going to have to be developed as the city continues on a path toward growth and a want for downtown living. The recent announcement of a hotel construction project at 14th and Water streets shows there also are expected prospects for tourism and doing business in downtown Wheeling, and Centre Market is going to continue to develop, he added.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/06/community-leaders-discuss-game-changers-for-wheeling/