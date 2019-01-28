Lewisburg’s Chocolate Festival selected as ‘STS Top 20 Event’

Mountain Messenger

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Southeast Tourism Society (STS) once again names the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival as one of the STS Top 20 Events for the Southeast for April 2019.

Attendees of this sweet festival sample sugary treats while strolling the streets of Lewisburg. The festival features chef demonstrations providing tips and tricks from professional chefs, live music, face-painting and more. The mayor of the City of Lewisburg joins in the festivities, dressing up as the beloved candy man, Willy Wonka. The Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is a benefit for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.

This year’s festival will take place Apr. 13. Tasting tickets will go on sale Feb. 11 at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center and online at lewisburgchocolatefestival.com. Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau, members of STS, nominated the festival.

Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000.

