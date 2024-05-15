Lewisburg native Abundance Hunt fulfills dream, graduates from WVSOM

By Brandon Baker, West Virginia Daily News

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Growing up in Greenbrier County can make someone with aspirations of being a doctor want to stick close to home and attend the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM). Growing up on Lee Street, just a block away from the school? That is where the journey is eventually sure to start.

For Lewisburg native Abundance Hunt, those dreams became a reality as last weekend she graduated from WVSOM and achieved the goals she had set over the last several years.

“Graduation week held so many emotions as my friends and family gathered to celebrate our accomplishments. Now that we have moved our tassel and are all moving on to our next adventure, I feel excited for what is next,” Hunt stated.

Dr. Hunt discovered her love of medicine as a student at Greenbrier East High School as the president of HOSA (health occupation students of America).

After graduating as a Spartan, Dr. Hunt continued her academic career at WVU in Morgantown from 2015-2019. She was very active at WVU and participated in organizations such as student government, WVU’s pre-med club, and she also volunteered at WVU’s children’s hospital. On top of that, she was selected to be the director of Mountaineer Maniacs, the largest student organization on the campus of the school with over 6,000 members.

When her time in Morgantown ended, Dr. Hunt came back home to Lewisburg with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology. She accepted a job at Robert C. Byrd Clinic as a medical assistant to serve and give back to the community she loves and where she grew up. She decided to start medical school at WVSOM in July of 2020.

